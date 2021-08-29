Paralympics 2020: Iranian Judoka Wins Gold

Blind Iranian Judoka Vahid Nouri has won the minus-90 kilogram Paralympics gold after beating his British rival.

Nouri, who has a world championship and a Jakarta 2018 Asian Paralympics’ gold on his record, was drawn a first round bye. In the second round, he overcame his Brazilian rival with a fantastic ippon. He then faced a French opponent in the semis, in which the Iranian was announced the winner by golden score.

In the final round, he faced Britain’s former world bronze medalist Stewart Elliot. Nouri managed to beat Elliot after a hard fight, with an ippon, to add the Paralympics gold to his list of honors.

The gold was the second the Iranian Paralympics’ team bagged in Tokyo.

Earlier, Iranian weightlifter Rouhollah Rostami won the gold medal in men’s 80 kilogram category.

Iran’s other Paralympian weightlifter Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzadeh will shortly meet Georgia’s Amiko Chkoidze in men’s plus 100 kilogram category’s finals.