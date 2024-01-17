Pakistan recalls envoy from Tehran, bars Iranian ambassador from returning to post over missile, drone attacks

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted two main bases of the anti-Iran terror group the so-called Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochestan on Tuesday night. These headquarters were destroyed by missiles and drones.

“Last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement on Wednesday.

She told reporters Islamabad had summoned home its back its ambassador from Iran and that his Iranian counterpart, who is travelling, “may not return for the time being”.

Following the attacks, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had lodged a “strong protest” and summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires over what it called an “unprovoked violation” of its airspace by Tehran.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” the ministry noted in a statement posted to its website.

“It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran,” it added.

“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.”

Jaish al-Adl is a terrorist group which largely operates across the border in Pakistan. It is also a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Last month, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a police station in the southeastern Iranian city of Rask. The terrorist attack left 11 police officers dead and six others injured.