P5 foreign ministers discuss Iran nuclear deal

The foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the developments in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken convened with foreign ministers of China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom in their capacity as permanent members (P5) of the United Nations Security Council, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The secretary emphasized the importance of constructive P5 action to maintain international peace and security, he added.

On Iran, Blinken reiterated the United States’ intent to pursue a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and to address our full range of concerns with Iran.

On Afghanistan, Blinken called for P5 coordination to mitigate the emerging humanitarian crisis and prevent an economic collapse.

He noted the shared expectations for an inclusive and representative government.

The secretary of state encouraged the P5 to remain united on Afghanistan, to hold the Taliban accountable to its commitments, and to work together to ensure humanitarian access, respect for humanitarian principles, and availability of funds to meet humanitarian needs.

Source: The website of U.S. Department of State