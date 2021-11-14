Over 98 million doses of Covid vaccine administered in Iran

Iran is pressing ahead with its nationwide campaign to vaccinate citizens against Covid-19.

The number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine has reached 55,732,066. Meanwhile, 42,193,734 people have received the second dose. The number of people who have been given the third dose, also known as the booster shot, is 514,490.

The total number of doses administered in Iran is 98,440,590 doses.

Also, 125 more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 over the past 24 hours. There were 6,143 new cases including 904 hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, 6,037,718 people have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,695,949 people have recovered from the disease while 128,167 have died.

Currently, 26 cities in Iran are marked red, which means the risk of Covid is very high there. 87 cities are orange, 220 yellow and 100 are blue. Blue cities face the least level of risk from Covid.

The high rate of vaccination has kept down the number of new infections, deaths and hospitalizations. But officials are urging all unvaccinated people to get their jabs. They also say no one should relax health protocols as laxity could increase the chances of a sixth wave of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 37,038,991 PCR tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. The Iranian government has ordered healthcare centers do the tests for citizens out of charge.