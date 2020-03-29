Over 93,000 Iranian Inmates on Furlough amid COVID-19 Outbreak

In comments on Saturday, Asghar Jahangir said more than 93,000 inmates have gotten furlough.

Jahangir added that all inmates on leave will receive post-furlough care services.

In late February, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi ordered the courts across the country to grant the eligible prisoners leave for the new Iranian year’s holidays until April 3, also as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

A few days ago, President Hassan Rouhani announced that the furloughs will be extended until end of the Iranian month of Farvardin, April 19.

Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 2,517, with 139 new deaths confirmed only in the past 24 hours.