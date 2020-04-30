Over 75,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry says 75,103 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Speaking in his daily briefing on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed 983 new cases of COVID-19 infection.

That brings to 94,640 the total number of cases confirmed so far across the country, he said.

According to the spokesman, 71 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,028.

2,976 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he noted.

So far, 463,295 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the Islamic Republic, Jahanpour added.