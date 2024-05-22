Over 50 high-ranking foreign delegations in Iran to take part in President Raisi’s commemoration ceremony

Among the foreign participants, there will be more than 10 delegations at the level of heads of state, about 20 delegations at the ministerial level and the rest of the delegations will be at the level of parliamentarians and special envoys.

The ceremony is to be held on Wednesday afternoon with the acting President Mohammad Mokhber and caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri attending the event.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani have already arrived in Iran.

A funeral ceremony is underway in the capital Tehran where millions of grieving people have taken part to say farewell to the president and his companions, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The president will be laid to rest in his hometown Mashhad, at the shrine of Imam Reza.