Over 3,600 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection Identified in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 432,798 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 3,605 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 184 patients since Tuesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 24,840.

So far, she added, 365,846 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,869 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,828,330 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.