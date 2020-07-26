Over 290,000 Iranians Infected by Novel Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the number of Iranians who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased to 291,172 after the detection of 2,333 new cases since yesterday.

Speaking at her daily press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 216 patients during the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 15,700.

Of the new cases identified over the past 24 hours, 1,282 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

The spokeswoman said at least 253,213 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran after full recovery.

Lari noted that among those undergoing treatment in medical centres at present, 3,695 COVID-19 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection.

The spokeswoman also said 2,327,850 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

As in previous days, Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Zanjan, and Ilam provinces are considered as “red zones” as far as the coronavirus outbreak is concerned, she added.