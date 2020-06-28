Over 10,500 Infected with COVID-19 in Iran: Ministry

Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman says 144 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 10,508.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 222,669.

According to the spokeswoman, 183,310 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,946 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,610,869 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Hormozgan, West Azarbaijan, and Kermanshah provinces are considered as “red” zones.