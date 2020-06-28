Over 10,500 Infected with COVID-19 in Iran: Ministry

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Over 10,500 Infected with COVID-19 in Iran: Ministry

Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman says 144 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 10,508.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 222,669.

According to the spokeswoman, 183,310 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,946 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,610,869 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Hormozgan, West Azarbaijan, and Kermanshah provinces are considered as “red” zones.

Coronavirus online test
If you are worried that you may have contracted the Coronavirus, take this test right now.
Subscribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here