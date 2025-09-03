Over 1.2 million illegal Afghans return from Iran this year

However, he said more than two million undocumented foreigners still remain in Iran.

Rezaei added that Iran had accepted many Afghans during times of crisis, as they sought refuge across the border.

He said talks have been held with Afghan authorities to encourage people to stay in their own country.

According to him, many Afghans voluntarily returned with their families, and Iran even set up stations at eastern borders to provide them support on their way back.

At the same time, law enforcement forces have detained some individuals who refused to comply with return regulations.

Rezaei stressed that all undocumented foreigners will be identified and removed, while legal residents are allowed to continue living in Iran.

He also said Iran has persuaded Afghan officials to control their citizens so that they would not cross the border illegally into Iran.