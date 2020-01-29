One-Sided ‘Deal of Century’ Doomed to Fail: IRGC General

Describing the deal as “one-sided” and a “strategic mistake”, he stressed that even “the deals in which Palestinians played a part was faced with failure, as they did not include the rights of all the Palestinians” let alone “such a deal in which Palestinians played no part,” news agency Tasnim quoted the Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Yadollah Javani as saying.

“When a plan with such a content is broached, not only does it not bear fruit but also unites the Palestinian nation’s fight, and it seems that a new chapter has been opened in the fight for the liberation of Quds,” he added.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace deal which Israeli Prime Minister had called “the deal of the century” on Monday in a ceremony with Netanyahu in attendance. None of Palestinian authorities or activists was invited to the ceremony.

Referring to the ceremony, Javani said “in fact Trump unveiled the failure of the great treachery of the century.”