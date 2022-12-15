Thursday, December 15, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietyHealthcare

One Coronavirus death reported in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday announced that one patient had died of the Coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours. It comes after the country had reported zero deaths from the deadly disease for four straight days.

One more Iranian has died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,659, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

29 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 19 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,624 patients out of a total of 7,560,323 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

58 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,146,661 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,557,437 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,390,747 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks