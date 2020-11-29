Omani FM Condemns Assassination of Fakhrizadeh

Badr Albusaidi, the Omani minister of foreign affairs, has condemned the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a Sunday phone call with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Omani top diplomat expressed sympathy and offered condolences to the Iranian nation and government over the incident.

Albusaidi also condemned the terrorist act and said terrorism is rejected and unacceptable in any form.

Fakhrizadeh, the head the Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, was targeted in a multi-pronged terrorist attack by a number of assailants in Absard city of Tehran Province’s Damavand County.