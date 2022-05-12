Oman says supporting all efforts to revive Iran deal

Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said at a presser alongside his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that Muscat blamed no one for a hiatus in the talks and backed direct negotiations for the revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran deal in 2018. But his successor, President Joe Biden, has expressed a desire to return to compliance, and Iran has been negotiating with its international partners over the US’s potential return.

The talks, effectively but indirectly between Iran and the US, recently stopped in an apparent deadlock.

European Union (EU) deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora traveled to Iran on Wednesday in an attempt to bring about a breakthrough.

Also on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said negotiations would continue to be pursued to have the sanctions on Iran removed.

He said negotiations would take place while “observing Iran’s red lines in reaching a good, strong, and maintainable deal.”

A majority of Iranians say they want the President Ebrahim Raisi administration to revive the nuclear deal, according to a recent national poll.