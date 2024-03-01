Friday, March 1, 2024
Official: Women constitute 47 percent of voters in Iran elections

By IFP Editorial Staff

Spokesperson for Iran’s elections headquarters says women constitute 47 of voters in the country’s parliamentary and the Assembly of Experts Elections, while the remaining 53 percent are men.

Speaking to reporters at the elections headquarters in Tehran on Friday, Mohsen Eslami said the provinces of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Southern Khorasan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Lorestna, Qom, Golestan, Razavi Khorasan, Northern Khorasan, Ilam and Kerman have seen the highest voter turnout so far.

As many as 290 parliamentary seats are up for grabs in 208 constituencies, and 144 candidates are also running for 88 seats at the Assembly of Experts whose task is to elect the Leader and monitor his performance.

More than 61 million people are eligible to vote in Iran’s Friday elections.

