Official: Tehran ready for official reopening of Iran, Saudi missions

Alireza Enyati, the Director-General for Persian Gulf Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said the two sides have been pursuing the re-opening of their missions after they officially announced the resumption of ties as part of the China-brokered deal reached in April.

To that effect, he added, meetings have been held and messages exchanged between the two sides.

Enyati said contacts between the two sides are no longer via intermediaries.

“The relations have now practically resumed, but we are waiting for the official reopening of the embassies and we hope that it will happen simultaneously or almost simultaneously between Iran and Saudi Arabia so that the circle of ties will be complete,” he added.

The official said, however, that Iran’s Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have already resumed activities in a de facto way, given the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage season.