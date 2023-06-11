Official: Smelly bombs available in market used in serial ‘poisoning’ of Iranian students

“After holding several meetings and collecting the oral and written reports of the executive bodies, the report of the fact-finding committee was finalized and sent to the Parliament speaker for it to be read to the legislative chamber,” said Seyyed Hamid-Reza Kazemi.

Investigations made it clear that those behind the incidents in Iranian grils’ schools had “malicious intentions” and used “smelly bombs available in the market” to advance their goals, he said.

Other individuals involved in the incidents were also attempting to force the schools to shut down, according to Kazemi.

Kazemi added that arrests have been made in connection with the case.

The serial poisoning was first reported on November 30, 2022 in the city of Qom, south of Tehran. Hundreds of students were later hospitalized in several cities with mild poisoning.

The intoxication was said to have been caused with N2 gas.

Officials said back then that enemy hands were at work in the case.