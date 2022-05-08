Sunday, May 8, 2022
Official: Russian deputy PM to visit Iran soon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is due to visit Iran soon to hold talks with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Mehdi Safari, deputy Iranian foreign minister for economic diplomacy, made the announcement at a meeting of the Committee to Coordinate Foreign Economic Relations on Saturday.

Novak, who heads the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, will meet with Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

Safari did not specify the timing of Novak’s visit.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, who was present at the Saturday meeting, said Tehran and Moscow were determined to resolve such bilateral issues as transit problems.

He said the atmosphere of bilateral work had been enhanced with the visit to Moscow in January by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

