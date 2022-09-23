Judiciary official: Iranian citizens in US custody not in good condition

Gharibabadi made the remarks in a meeting with Ambassador of Switzerland to Tehran Nadine Olivier Ray on Thursday.

Since Switzerland represents the US interests in Iran, Gharibabadi informed the ambassador of Iranian citizens’ situation in the US custody under unfounded excuses.

According to reports, one of the two guys is named Reza Sarhangpour, 46, who lived in Canada, but was arrested by the American border guards, the Iranian official said, adding that Sarhangpour is under house arrest and he is forced to pay a high rent for this situation and he has been deprived from healthcare services; so, the Iranian government and people are worried about his conditions.

The deputy chief of the Iranian judiciary went on to say that certain Western states take stance based on their own political motivations and interests, which are not on the basis of human rights norms.

Asking about the Europeans’ stance, when it comes to human rights of millions of Iranians under illegal sanctions, he noted that representatives of Western states were absent at the UN meeting when a special rapporteur reported on visits to Iran and Zimbabwe to listen to the negative impacts of their sanctions on human rights.

Certain European countries have turned into safe haven of terrorists, who killed more than 17k Iranian civilians, he continued, adding that such behaviors indicate double standard in dealing with human rights issues.

The ambassador and the Iranian official also discussed expansion of cooperation regarding human rights and judicial topics.