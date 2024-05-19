Sunday, May 19, 2024
Official: Communication established with Passengers of helicopter carrying President Raisi

By IFP Editorial Staff

“Two of President Raisi's companions have contacted the center following the helicopter accident.”, that’s according to Mohsen Mansouri the executive vice president.

He indicated that communication was established with one passenger and one staff member from the helicopter.

It appears that the accident was a not serious, Mansouri said, adding search efforts are being concentrated within a two-kilometer radius of the incident site, with hopes that good news will soon reach the public.

The incident happened on Sunday in East Azerbaijan Province while President Raisi and his accompanying delegation including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were on the way back to Tabriz, the provincial capital city.

