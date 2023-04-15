Office chief: Rouhani has no plans to join Iran’s upcoming parliamentary elections

Earlier this week, Tasnim News Agency, close to the Principlists, claimed that Rouhani, known to be close to the Reformist camp, has started political activities as political groups begin for election competitions for securing seats on the country’s legislative chamber.

The Parliament is currently dominated by the Principlists.

Tasnim referred to Rouhani’s publishing of the memoirs of his presidency as a “first step” in his new political bid. It also pointed to the former president’s activities on Club House and weekly meetings with his former officials.

In an interview with Rouydad24 news outlet, Mahmoud Vaezi, the head of Rouhani’s office, however, rejected the report as an attempt to create media hype, saying there was no mention of a plan to join elections in the latest meeting with the ex-president, which took place during Nowruz holidays.

“I don’t think he is seeking to participate in the parliamentary elections, and I have not heard anything about it so far,” he added.

Vaezi said publishing “fake news” about Rouhani is nothing new and was frequent during his eight years in office.