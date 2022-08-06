Number of red cities in Iran increases as Covid-19 keeps claiming lives

According to the official figures released by the health ministry, this comes as the number of blue cities where things are normal has decreased from 50 to 35.

The number of orange cities, which come after red in terms of risk level, has increased from 112 to 120.

Iran is now in the throes of a new wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The wave is driven by a new sub-strain of Omicron, which is itself a variation of Covid-19.

The country experienced several days of zero death toll from the virus over the past few weeks.

But people’s disregard for the health protocols and their decline to get their booster shots of the Coronavirus vaccine shot up the number of new cases again.

Iranian health ministry figures on Friday showed 47 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The Friday daily caseload was also 5,455 including 998 hospitalizations.