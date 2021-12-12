Number of vaccine doses crosses 111 million mark in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry says 61 people have died of Ciovid-19 in the country since Saturday. The latest fatalities push the total death toll from Covid since the start of the pandemic to 130,722.

There were 3,356 new cases including 357 hospitalizations. The total caseload since the start of the pandemic is 6,154,813 people who have contracted Covid in Iran. The majority of them, that is, 5,969,591 people have recovered from the disease.

The downward trend in deaths and hospitalizations in Iran has been attributed to the high rate of vaccination in the country.

Meanwhile, the nationwide vaccination campaign is continuing in Iran with the number of total doses administered so far crossing the 111 million mark.

Most cities across Iran are marked blue now, meaning they face the lowest level of risk from Covid. But authorities have warned against relaxing health protocols despite the fact that some Covid-related bans have been lifted.