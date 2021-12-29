Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Number of Persian language learners hits new record in Spain

By IFP Editorial Staff

In Spain, more people are developing an interest in the Persian language, with the number of learners in the European country setting a new record this year.

Nazia Barani, a Persian language professor and head of the Iran Studies Department at the University of Salamanca in northwestern Spain, told ISNA that Persian language courses had faced “an unprecedented reception” in the past academic year.

“In the 2021-2022 academic year, a record number of 60 people registered [in the courses] at the department, which is a source of happiness,” she said.

Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the university managed to have classes in person, she said.

According to results from questionnaires, Barani added, most Persian language students chose to enroll in the course upon the recommendation of fellow students in previous years.

