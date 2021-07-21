Number of Iran’s Knowledge-based Companies Hits 7,000: Sattari

Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology says the number of the country’s knowledge-based companies has reached 7,000 and they have been able to create a very positive change in various fields of production.

Sorena Sattari said the launch of science and technology parks leads to the development of the innovation ecosystem in the country, and its tangible results can be witnessed now.

He made the remarks during his visit to the city of Qazvin to launch a number of projects including the “Cheshmeh Noor-e Iran” research and development laboratory complex.

“This project contributes to the scientific development of the country in various fields,” he added.

Cheshmeh Noor-e Iran is a reference laboratory that will provide many services to innovative and creative researchers and activists in domains such as physics, chemistry, biology, medicine, archeology and the environment.