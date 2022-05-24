Number of dead from Iran building collapse rises to 10

Governor of Abadan, in Khuzestan Province, Eshan Abbaspour told IRNA the 30 injured were among those listed as missing and were drawn from under the rubble alive.

Officials have so far confirmed a total 39 injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, judiciary sources say 10 people have been arrested so far in connection with the deadly collapse.

An under-construction 10-story building collapsed in the city of Abadan on Monday. The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

A spokesman for Iran’s Emergency Services Organization says local sources put the number of people trapped under the rubble at 80, but the exact number is not clear yet.

Rescue workers are now trying to get through the rubble from three directions and are using rescue dogs to locate possible survivors.

The Metropol building is an office and commercial building on Abadan’s Amir Street surrounded by residential houses.