Monday, January 31, 2022
type here...
IFP Exclusive

Number of Covid cases soaring among Iran MPs

By Hedieh Lahiji
Avatar of Hedieh Lahiji
Hedieh Lahijihttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff/
Hedieh Lahiji is an Iranian journalist who mainly reports the latest developments in science and technology. Her work in the IFP is mainly focused on the coverage of Iranian knowledge-based companies and their scientific achievements.

More Articles

The number of Iranian MPs testing positive for Covid-19 has jumped from 30 to 45.

Mojtaba Yousefi a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board has said 

said the tally doesn’t include the employees who have contracted the virus. He said if they are added to the figure, the number of Coronavirus virus cases in Parliament will be way higher. 

Yousefi also said, “As per guidelines of the National Taskforce for Fighting Covid, we must shut down parliamentary sessions under the current circumstances, but given the important issues facing our country, we are going to hold a 2-hour session tomorrow and on Wednesday”.  

According to him, from next week, social distancing will be observed in the legislative body and open meetings will be held in three sections. 

During the previous Covid waves, the parliamentary sessions were also held in the parliament floor, the constitutional hall and the integration commission.

Previous articleUN: Dozens of ex-Afghan officials purportedly killed since Taliban takeover
Next articleSyria air defenses repel Israeli attack on Damascus

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks