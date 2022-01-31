Number of Covid cases soaring among Iran MPs

Mojtaba Yousefi a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board has said

said the tally doesn’t include the employees who have contracted the virus. He said if they are added to the figure, the number of Coronavirus virus cases in Parliament will be way higher.

Yousefi also said, “As per guidelines of the National Taskforce for Fighting Covid, we must shut down parliamentary sessions under the current circumstances, but given the important issues facing our country, we are going to hold a 2-hour session tomorrow and on Wednesday”.

According to him, from next week, social distancing will be observed in the legislative body and open meetings will be held in three sections.

During the previous Covid waves, the parliamentary sessions were also held in the parliament floor, the constitutional hall and the integration commission.