Nuclear technology on agenda of Iran-Saudi cooperation?

Despite the Zionists’ opposition to Saudi Arabia becoming a nuclear state, in the new chapter of relations between Tehran and Riyadh, cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear technologies and the transfer of Iran’s significant experiences and achievements to Saudi Arabia…could be a major field for bilateral cooperation,” said Nour News in a tweet.

Such cooperation, it added, will be “based on international laws and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

The tweet comes shortly after Iran officially re-opened its Embassy in Riyadh during a ceremony joined by the two countries’ senior Foreign Ministry officials.

The two neighbors have inked a historic normalization agreement following a seven-year rupture in their ties, in what analysts describe as a game changer in regional and global equations.