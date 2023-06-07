Wednesday, June 7, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Nuclear technology on agenda of Iran-Saudi cooperation?

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Saudi Flags

An Iranian news outlet close to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) hints that Tehran may develop cooperation in the field of nuclear energy with Saudi Arabia, following a reconciliation agreement between the two Middle East powers.

Despite the Zionists’ opposition to Saudi Arabia becoming a nuclear state, in the new chapter of relations between Tehran and Riyadh, cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear technologies and the transfer of Iran’s significant experiences and achievements to Saudi Arabia…could be a major field for bilateral cooperation,” said Nour News in a tweet.

Such cooperation, it added, will be “based on international laws and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

The tweet comes shortly after Iran officially re-opened its Embassy in Riyadh during a ceremony joined by the two countries’ senior Foreign Ministry officials.

The two neighbors have inked a historic normalization agreement following a seven-year rupture in their ties, in what analysts describe as a game changer in regional and global equations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks