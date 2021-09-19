No Talks with US on Agenda: Iran

Tehran says negotiations with US authorities are not on the agenda during the upcoming visit to the US by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh added the top Iranian diplomat, who leaves for New York on September 19, will meet one-on-one with his opposite numbers during his trip.

“The Iranian foreign minister will have bilateral meetings will all foreign ministers of the 4+1 – China, Russia, France, the UK plus Germany- , but no decision has been made, so far, on holding a meeting between Iran and the 4+1 group, and no plans are on the agenda, either, for talks with American officials,” said the spokesman.

“Amir Abdollahian will travel to New York tomorrow in order to attend the UN General Assembly meeting, and [as planned] so far, he will have around 45 bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of different continents,” he added.

He reiterated that the United States has violated the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He said if Washington forgoes unilateralism, good developments will take place in the Vienna talks over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman touched upon Iran having recently joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a permanent member.

“Iran’s membership in the SCO practically ended a project pursued by some, including the US, to isolate Iran,” he said.

“The SCO enjoys great potential which could be tapped, and both the SCO and Iran can utilize one another’s mutual potentialities in order to upgrade their relations as well as the organization’s status,” he explained.

“The presence of Iran in the SCO will further strengthen the organization. The mechanisms within the SCO are important to us, and we believe these mechanisms should be improved through cooperation among member states,” Khatibzadeh added.