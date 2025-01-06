Iran Must engage with the U.S. for sanctions relief, says political analyst

Talking to Etemad Newspaper, Imani argued that while discussions with Europe are valuable, they cannot lead to the full removal of anti-Iran sanctions, as European policies align closely with those of the U.S.

Imani highlighted the shifting global dynamics since Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal nearly a decade ago, suggesting that fresh negotiations must be designed to reflect these changes.

He stated, “Iran must adapt to global shifts and pursue its national interests accordingly, including serious discussions about sanctions.”

He also pointed out that most of the sanctions burdening Iran originate from the U.S., making direct or indirect engagement with Washington inevitable.

“The nature and level of these negotiations should be decided by Iranian officials,” Imani remarked, emphasizing the critical role of U.S. policies in any sanctions relief efforts.

Additionally, Imani noted that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies largely opposed military conflicts, focusing instead on other priorities.

He urged Iranian officials to consider these factors while crafting new strategies for negotiations with the West.