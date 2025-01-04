Biden considered attack on Iranian nuclear facilities: Axios

The discussions were reportedly part of contingency plans for scenarios in which Iran moves closer to developing nuclear weapons before Biden leaves office on January 20.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan presented various options to Biden during the meeting, but the president has not authorized any action, and no active discussions on military strikes are currently underway, the sources added.

A US official speaking anonymously clarified that the meeting was not prompted by new intelligence but was aimed at assessing “prudent scenario planning” if Iran enriched uranium to weapons-grade levels.

Biden’s advisers discussed whether the situation in the Middle East justified an intervention or gave Biden an “imperative and an opportunity to strike”, Axios wrote. Despite some internal arguments favoring a swift attack while Iranian defenses and regional influence are weakened, no recommendation was made, according to the US official.

On Thursday, the Iranian government reiterated its position of pursuing peaceful nuclear energy while remaining open to negotiations, as long as Tehran is treated with “respect”, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The foreign minister warned that sanctions would not work with Iran, referring in particular to the ‘maximum pressure’ policy employed by the US during President Donald Trump’s first term.

“The more they impose sanctions and pressure on Iran, the more Iran will show resistance,” Araqchi said, calling on Western nations to treat his country with respect.

“If they opt for fair, just, and dignified negotiations and speak with the language of respect, we will respond in kind.”

Iran has long denied having ambitions to develop nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear activities only serve civilian purposes. In 2015, the country reached a nuclear deal with major world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for partial sanctions relief.

In 2018, however, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement under Trump. Since then, Iran has stepped up its enrichment capabilities, and efforts to revive the deal have thus far failed.