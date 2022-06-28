No Covid deaths in Iran, infections on rise

The number of new infections was relatively high: 443. The new cases included 54 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, most cities in Iran are marked blue in terms of risk from Covid-19, which denotes the situation there is normal.

The number of blue cities is 257. There are also 91 yellow cities. No orange or red cities exist for the time being.

Despite the zero daily death toll from Covid, Iranian officials are urging citizens to keep observing health protocols to prevent a resurgence of the Coronavirus in the country. They say easing health protocols would be a big mistake.

Covid has killed 141,386 people in Iran since the pandemic reached the country some two years ago.

This comes as Iran’s national headquarters against coronavirus announced on Saturday that people are no longer required to wear masks in outdoor areas for the time being, as the country has managed to keep the spread of COVID-19 under control. The announcement has triggered mixed reactions among experts.