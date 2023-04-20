New drones handed over to Iranian Army

The strategic, long-range drones were handed over during ceremonies in several locations in Iran on Thursday.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Mohammadreza Qarayi were among the high-ranking officials who were present at the ceremonies.

The drones were designed by the Defense Ministry in collaboration with the Army and cover a range of missions including surveillance, anti-radar, combat, aerial tracking, and operations against mobile and fixed targets.

The drones are mounted with air-to-air, air-to-surface, and smart missiles, and electronic warfare equipment and have stealth capabilities.

The collaboration between the Army and the Defense Ministry to develop the drones was meant to meet Army demands for drones that can operate in missions involving more distant targets.