New Alert System Warns Tehran Citizens 20 Seconds Before Quake

Speaking at a press conference, director of Tehran’s Crisis Management and Prevention Organization said a total of 46 accelerometers would be installed around the capital city to give advance warning to people between 10 and 20 seconds before an earthquake.

“There are a lot of fault lines around Tehran, so that these accelerometers must be placed around the entire city,” Reza Karami noted.

He also unveiled plans for a rapid damage assessment system in the capital city involving a total of 60 accelerometers for detecting the vulnerability and providing a quick evaluation of damage in different areas.

Another crisis management project for Tehran is a network of 130 telecommunications towers, each 60 meters high, the official added, saying they would obviate the need for optical-fiber cables or any other infrastructure at the time of disaster.

Seismologists predict that Tehran could see a major earthquake within the next few decades, calling for plans to fortify structures across the city.