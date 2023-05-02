National Teacher’s Day marked in Iran

Students are congratulating their teachers and thanking them for their services, while officials are sending out written congratulations to teachers across the country.

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mohammad-Ali Zolfi-Gol in a message emphasized the “raising of students who, with the passion and enthusiasm of their youth, fill the goblet of their life with faith and knowledge.”

Separately, Zolfi-Gol took part in an event to name 52 top university teachers at the Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran on Tuesday.

Teacher’s Day is marked every year on Ordibehesht 12 on the Iranian calendar, which marks the day in 1979 when Iranian cleric Morteza Motahhari was assassinated. It also coincides with May 2, the international Teacher’s Day.