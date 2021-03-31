Located in the heart of the capital, the building enjoys the unique architecture specific to desert areas.

Nasser ad-Din Mirza was one of the kings of the Qajar dynasty and a son of Mozaffar ad-Din Shah Qajar, the fifth king of Qajar in Iran.

The Nasser-ad-Din-Mirza House was constructed between 1901 and 1906 in the northern part of the Royal Palace area and measured 4,500 square metres. However, only 900 square metres of the structure still stand today.

The monument is now possessed by the Iranian State Pension Fund.