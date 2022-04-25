Nasrallah urges calm in Lebanon after boat capsizes off Tripoli

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the comment after a boat carrying dozens of illegal migrants capsized off the coastal city of Tripoli in southern Lebanon, killing fourteen people.

He called for an investigation into the incident and said everybody should join hands to this end and nobody should be allowed to drag Lebanon into strife.

The Hezbollah leader offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Nasrallah said those responsible for the ship wreck must be identified and punished.

The Lebanese army said the vessel left the Tripoli coast illegally and that naval forces crashed into the boat as the smuggler in charge tried to evade them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah condemned the brutal killing of people in the Afghan cities of Kunduz, Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul.

He urged the audience he was addressing to commemorate the “oppressed Afghan brothers” killed in Afghanistan by the Daesh terror group.