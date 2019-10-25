NAM Summit 2019 Kicks Off in Baku

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

During the Summit the Republic of Azerbaijan will take over the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement for the next three years.

The Iranian president arrived in Baku on Thursday to attend the summit at the official invitation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

On the sidelines of the meeting, President Rouhani has so far held separate meetings with Aliyev on Thursday and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday.

Rouhani also held talks with Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshükür Hummat Pashazade, the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Bureau.