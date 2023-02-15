Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Mysterious poisoning sends 412 students to hospital in Iran’s Qom

By IFP Editorial Staff
Local health officials say the number of students who have sought medical assistance for poisoning in the Iranian city of Qom has reached 412.

Saeed Mohebi, an official with the Qom University of Medical Sciences, said research is underway to find the reason behind the mysterious serial poisoning cases at schools in the city, south of Tehran.

The first case, he said, was detected over two months ago and has witnessed a sudden rise recently.

Earlier, families of the students who suffered poisoning held a gathering outside Qom’s Governorate, slamming a failure to find the cause of the poisoning and calling for classes to be held online.

Relevant officials made a presence among the protesters, promising stepped-up efforts to address the problem.

