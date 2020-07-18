Wednesday, July 29, 2020
MPs May Oblige Iran Gov’t to Stop Implementing Additional Protocol

Mahmoud Nabavian said on Saturday that the motion to cease Iran’s voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol has been submitted to the Parliament’s presiding board.

He said the plan is going to be discussed at the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and other relevant commissions.

According to the motion, the government will be obligated to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and to approve and carry out the inspections “only under the Safeguards” agreements, the lawmaker added.

Nabavian further noted that the purpose of the motion is to give the Islamic Republic the “upper hand” in the face of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inspections of the nuclear sites, military centres, and sometimes the universities of Iran.

Iran should have a weapon in confrontation with the US sanctions, he stressed.

In September 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country was ready to pursue ratification of the Additional Protocol in the Parliament provided that the US Congress endorses the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and lifts all anti-Tehran sanctions.

