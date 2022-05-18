MP: Iran, Saudi unity in favor of Islamic world

Abbas Golrou said expansion of ties between Tehran and Riyadh will end the conflict in Yemen.

Golrou added that Iran and Saudi Arabia can jointly resolve regional problems and participate in fighting against terrorism in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

He noted that the Baghdad talks between Tehran and Riyadh have been progressing. Iran and Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of talks to normalize their relations. Iraq has mediated the negotiations.

Tehran and Riyadh cut off ties in 2016 after Iranians held a protest outside the Saudi embassy in Tehran to condemn the execution of the Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr inside the kingdom.

The two countries also have differences over a range of other issues including the Saudi-led war on Yemen and also Riyadh’s regional role including its support of militants that tried to topple the Syrian government for nearly a decade after their insurgency began in Syria in 2011.