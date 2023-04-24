Moscow to host Russia, Iran, Turkey, Syria defense ministers meeting

A meeting of defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran will be held in Moscow on Tuesday, Akar said on Monday.

He stated that Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence chiefs met in Moscow on December 28 last year, and resolved to continue the meetings.

“Later, views were exchanged on the participation of Iran in these meetings. This was approved by the relevant authorities. As a continuation of that session, this time as a quartet, we are preparing for a meeting to be attended by defense ministers and intelligence chiefs,” Akar continued.

“On April 25, this meeting is scheduled to be held in Moscow. Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and bring peace and tranquility to the region as soon as possible,” the minister added.

Akar said several positive steps are expected after the meetings.

He added that Ankara is determined in the fight against terrorism and aims to ensure Syrians in Turkey return to their land voluntarily, safely and with dignity.

“We have Syrian brothers and sisters with whom we are together, whether they are in Turkey or Syria. It is out of the question for us to take any decision that will put them in trouble,” the Turkish defense chief stressed.