On Tuesday, Nikbakht joined a parliamentary session to present and defend his agenda for the post of agriculture minister, in the presence of First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

At the voting ceremony that followed, 198 lawmakers voted in favor of the proposed minister and 40 against. Ten legislators also abstained.

Nikbakht will replace Javad Sadatinejad, who was dismissed from the position by the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi.