Millions of Iranians mark Intl. Quds Day with mass rallies in support of Palestine

On Friday morning, streets across Iranian cities and towns were filled with pro-Palestine demonstrators, who carried placards and shouted slogans against the Israeli regime’s occupation and everyday crimes against the Palestinian people.

Alongside the people, the country’s senior government and military officials also attended the demonstrations.

Over 4,000 media workers, including 150 foreign journalists, are covering the mass rallies.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic. The influential leader designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as Quds Day on August 7, 1979, urging Muslims all over the world to use the occasion and voice solidarity with the Palestinians.