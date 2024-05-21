Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Millions of Iranians mourn demise of president, FM, companions in Tabriz

By IFP Editorial Staff

Millions of black-clad mourners gathered on Tuesday in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz for the funeral procession of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions who died Sunday in a helicopter crash while crossing the mountainous terrain in heavy fog.

The bodies of the president, foreign minister and six other people were recovered on Monday in the charred wreckage of the helicopter.

The massive number of mourners packed the streets in Tabriz on the second day of five days of the national mourning declared by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The mourners waved Iranian flags and held posters of the victims designated as “martyrs of the line of duty.”

Commemoration ceremonies will also be held later in the day in other cities including the capital, Tehran.

The late president will be laid to rest in his hometown, in the northeastern city of Mashhad, at the Imam Reza’s Shrine in Mashhad.

