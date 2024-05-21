Millions of Iranians mourn demise of president, FM, companions in Tabriz

The bodies of the president, foreign minister and six other people were recovered on Monday in the charred wreckage of the helicopter.

The massive number of mourners packed the streets in Tabriz on the second day of five days of the national mourning declared by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The mourners waved Iranian flags and held posters of the victims designated as “martyrs of the line of duty.”

Commemoration ceremonies will also be held later in the day in other cities including the capital, Tehran.

The late president will be laid to rest in his hometown, in the northeastern city of Mashhad, at the Imam Reza’s Shrine in Mashhad.