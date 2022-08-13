Memorial held for late distinguished Iranian poet Ebtehaj

Also known under the nom de plume of Sayeh, shadow, Ebtehaj was a member of several literary circles and contributed to various literary magazines.

He published his first collection of poetry while he was still a high school student in the 1940s.

He also wrote a collection of lyrical poems known as Gazal in the classical style.

Sayeh’s poetry, at times highly emotional, is always remarkable for its convincing directness and unconcealed sentiment.

A number of his lyric poems, ballads and poems have been performed by famous Iranian singers.

Sayeh died of kidney failure in Cologne on 10 August 2022 at the age of 94.