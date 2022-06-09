“Efforts underway to arrange meeting between Iranian, Saudi FMs”

Kuwait’s Al Jaridah newspaper quoted an Iranian Foreign Ministry official as saying that the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan was expected to happen three weeks ago but Riyadh postponed it due to what it called “technical issues”.

The official added that Iraq, which mediates the talks, has told Iran that the Saudis are ready for the meeting.

He said the meeting between the experts of the two countries did not stop after the fifth round of talks in Baghdad and that it is likely to resolve differences such as Iran’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia to extend the ceasefire in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to issue visas for six Iranian diplomats to travel to Riyadh to make arrangements for the presence of Iranian pilgrims in this year’s Hajj rituals.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following angry protests outside the kingdom’s embassy in Iran.