‘Mediation between Iran, US Not on Agenda of Swiss FM’s Tehran Visit’

Iran has denied any link between the Swiss top diplomat’s recent visit to Tehran and Iran-US ties, saying that Washington must stop putting pressure on the Islamic Republic before any mediation effort can bear fruit.

During the visit of the Swiss Foreign Minister to Iran, the issues of Tehran-Washington ties were not on the agenda, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

“Our answer is clear, not only in this case, but also to any other country (with such intentions of mediation): Americans must first stop putting pressure on Iran, and then make the claim of negotiating,” he added in response to a question during his weekly briefing.

Rabiei further went on to say that the Americans committed evil acts such as the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, which let the Iranian nation down and increased hatred of the US among Iranian people and the regional nations.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis arrived in Tehran this week to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif. He also met Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.