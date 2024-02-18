Sunday, February 18, 2024
Mazandaran’s red river turns into haven with migratory swans

By IFP Editorial Staff

The enchanting "Red River" in Mazandaran province in northern Iran becomes a haven for migratory swans each year during the cold seasons.

As winter descends upon this picturesque region, the river transforms into a serene sanctuary, attracting a multitude of elegant swans in a graceful ballet of nature.

